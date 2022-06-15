Up to 25% off Select Furniture Items | Target



Upgrading and refreshing your space can definitely change a room or even a whole home . But one thing is for sure; it doesn’t need to break the bank. There are over 13,000 items up to 25% off in Target’s huge summer sale . This is an eas y way to change the vibe in your house, plus you deserve some nice new things . Target is on top of the latest trends and even has a section if you get stuck; not all of us are decor experts after all .

If you poke around, depending on what you’re looking for, you’ll find great pieces at great prices. This r ustic and charming open tv stand is 45% off and can blend perfectly with whatever furniture you already have . There are a ton of cozy options in the bedroom section. Grab this very mid-century modern Lena Chest and save over $30. Still, working at home? Make it as comfortable as possible to energize each day you’re logged on. This Bestier Computer Desk comes in three sizes, is sturdy, and is 14% off.

These sales will run until June 18.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Target