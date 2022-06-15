Up to 25% off Select Furniture Items | Target
Upgrading and refreshing your space can definitely change a room or even a whole home. But one thing is for sure; it doesn’t need to break the bank. There are over 13,000 items up to 25% off in Target’s huge summer sale. This is an easy way to change the vibe in your house, plus you deserve some nice new things. Target is on top of the latest trends and even has a section if you get stuck; not all of us are decor experts after all.
If you poke around, depending on what you’re looking for, you’ll find great pieces at great prices. This rustic and charming open tv stand is 45% off and can blend perfectly with whatever furniture you already have. There are a ton of cozy options in the bedroom section. Grab this very mid-century modern Lena Chest and save over $30. Still, working at home? Make it as comfortable as possible to energize each day you’re logged on. This Bestier Computer Desk comes in three sizes, is sturdy, and is 14% off.
These sales will run until June 18.