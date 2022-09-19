Two Sets Of Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds | $100 | Amazon



Sometimes you just need Two Sets Of Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, and if that’s how you feel today, then you’ll be very glad to know that you can grab them with 28% off. When you get Two Sets Of Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds you get double of everything good about these earbuds. They feature up to 12 hours of playtime, can be customized to fit you specifically with different ear tip options, they’re less likely to be lost than fully wireless earbuds, and can be used in your daily life. This makes for an excellent gift set for yourself and a partner, two kids, two other people , or just to have one set in reserve because you’ve been cursed by tech gods to always lose your earbuds.