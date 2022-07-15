Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $60 | Amazon
Teeth can be a bit awkward to clean sometimes. Sure, you brush them twice a day, but it can end up becoming routine and then before you know it BOOM, cavities. You can keep them at bay with this Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, which is 40% off at $60. The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser uses advanced water flossing to allow you to pressure water through your teeth to clean them up brilliantly, can be used for gum massages, and even has a built-in timer too. It also comes with seven different tips, so you can hygiene up even if a family is using the same water flosser. Also, it’s easier than trying to get a piece of floss behind those back teeth. You know what we’re talking about.