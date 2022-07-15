Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser | $60 | Amazon



Teeth can be a bit awkward to clean sometimes. Sure, you brush them twice a day, but it can end up becoming routine and then before you know it BOOM, cavities. You can keep them at bay with this Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, which is 40% off at $60. The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser u ses advanced water flossing to allow you to pressure water through your teeth to clean them up brilliantly, can be used for gum massages, and even has a built-in timer too. It also comes with seven different tips, so you can hygiene up even if a family is using the same water flosser. Also, it’s easier than trying to get a piece of floss behind those back teeth. You know what we’re talking about.