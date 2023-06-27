It's all consuming.
Peripherals

Grab This Samsung Pro Plus MicroSD Card For Just $13 Today

This MicroSD card is an easy way to add a little more memory to your devices.

Jason Coles
MicroSD cards are everywhere now, so make the most of this deal.
Image: Jason Coles

With so many gadgets using microSD cards now, it never hurts to have more of them. This Samsung Pro Plus 128GB MicroSD Card is currently on sale for just $13, which is 32% off, and it’s an excellent little memory card. This thing has good speeds of up to 180MB/s, is usable in a wide range of different devices, and even comes with an adapter.

Samsung Pro Plus 128GB MicroSD Card | $13 | 32% off

Whether you’re using the Samsung Pro Plus 128GB MicroSD Card for your phone, a digital camera, a gaming console, or anything else that’ll have it, this thing will do right by you. Also, once again, it’s just $13, which is a steal. 

