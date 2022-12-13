Look, family will be here in a matter of days, and you want your home to look its best. Reasonable! We’ve found a couple holiday decorations on Amazon Prime that will spruce up your home—even if your home hasn’t a spruce tree in sight.
Christmas String Lights | $5 | 29% Off
... But if that spruce tree needs some sprucing, these string lights will bring the tree back to life. Their green cord camouflages them within the tree branches or hanging garland outside.
10 Christmas Candy Cane Pathway Lights Markers | $46 | 8% Off
These candy canes glow with mini lights and will lead your family, weary from travel, to your front door. The set includes replacement bulbs, in case they wear out over the years.
23-Inch Mini White Christmas Tree with Warm-White LED Lights | $18 | 14% Off
Cute! This nearly 2'-tall tree can sit right in your entryway to greet guests, or atop a small table in your living room. It comes in a few colors, butt his white tree is unique!
17-Inch Picture Frame Wooden Tabletop Christmas Tree | $7 | 65% Off
This is a little wooden tree that you can decorate with pictures of your family, so when they visit, they’ll think, “Wow, they think of me year-round and hold me in high regard.”
4' Premium Christmas Tree | $45
Wow, the big guy. The tree. This 4'-tall tree has extra tips for fullness, giving it a perfect and quite realistic-looking breadth. It is meant to mimic the Canadian fir, central to eastern Canada and the northeastern United States. But wherever you are, this tree can follow.