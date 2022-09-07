Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset | $160 | Amazon



A good gaming headset can make sure you hear everything in every game you play, and give you a tactical advantage as you’ll be able to find other players just by using sound cues. If you’re looking to upgrade your own headset, then this Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset happens to be 20% off today at $160. The Alienware AW920H Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset uses Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound for incredibly precise and detailed sounds, has 40mm drivers for a wide range of frequencies, has active noise cancelling to make sure nothing disturbs you outside of the game, and uses AI-driven noise cancelling on the microphone too, so your teammates will be able to hear every instruction you give them.