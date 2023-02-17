Grab These 24 Hour Deals During Wayfair’s Flash Deal Friday

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Even though Wayfair’s hyping their ongoing Presidents Day sale, they managed to round up some good stuff for their weekly Flash Deal Friday. This 24 hour sale is all about deals on decor—both practical and unusual—to add the finishing touches to your home. I’m always going to call out the practical bookcase—but shout out to the cushy sofa too.

Flash Deal Friday | Wayfair

This week, you’ll also find statement wallpaper, and some funky pendant lights reminiscent of an item in Animal Crossing. Each week has pleasant surprises. Happy shopping, folks!

This practical eight-drawer dresser has a nice color scheme that can fit into most neutral palettes . The fact that it has two different drawer sizes creates visual interest, but it’s super-practical too.

I will always hype a practical bookcase—as long as it looks nice. This one is tall but has a slim profile: perfect for storing your favorite novels in your tiny-tiny living space.

This solid-wood coffee table has flared side legs. That’s a nice touch. It’s better than basic: it’s really well constructed. Display your coffee table books beneath and add a pop of color with coasters.

Green sofas are all the rage right now it seems, so congrats on finding this for a whopping 52% off. The gray color variant is also on sale, but let’s be real: it’s not as fun as the green sofa.

Another design trend: a statement wallpaper. This “non-pasted” wallpaper will be easy to remove once you leave this apartment, and brings a nice tropical vibe to a colorful space.

This slim desk is another item perfect for small spaces. It’s the type of desk you’ll feel comfortable making calls from. Check out that attached bookshelf for storing your work stuff—no uncomfortable drawers needed.

This better-than-beige rug is designed Moroccan-style with a no-shed pile and fluffy texture. They say it’s “power loomed,” which sounds badass—and that’s how it gets it’s semi-shag texture.

This pendant light is so cheap, you can definitely buy two of them and create some dining room ambiance. Their height is adjustable at installation, so you can get the best height for the room.