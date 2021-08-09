Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $10 | Best Buy

If you like XCOM, and you like Mario, the best thing you’ll buy today is Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, which I’ve been playing pretty much nonstop for the last week. A sequel was announced at this year’s E3 so make sure to play the first title before you gear up for the next one in 2022. It’s just $10 right now, so buy it today, and spend some of your savings on the Donkey Kong DLC.

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister on 06/27/2019 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 07/09/2021.