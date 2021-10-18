Hades (Switch) | $30 | Amazon

Hades (Switch) | $30 | Target

So, you love Hades. I mean, I’m just assuming you do. Who doesn’t love Hades? I’m sure someone will dissent in the comments, but I’ve yet to meet a single human being who doesn’t absolutely adore it. If you want to take your love to the next level, Amazon has the physical edition on sale for $30 today. The real draw here is that it comes with a download for the game’s full soundtrack, which is fantastic. You’ll get a 32-page booklet as well featuring artwork. Even if you own the game, this is the kind of collector’s item you’ll probably want to have on hand.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 05/14/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/18/2021.