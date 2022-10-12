iRobot Roomba i2 | $280 | Amazon



Having a Roomba is the best way to fend off from becoming buried and drowning in loose pet fur. And it does so without you having to lift a finger. This particular iRobot Roomba i2 is ideal for pet hair on both carpets and hard floors. It has powerful suction and uses intelligent navigation to create a map of your home layout. Connect it to Alexa so you can ask it to start cleaning from the comfort of your couch or even set it to a scheduled routine of vacuuming daily while you’re out of the house. Right now, you can get it for $280 thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 10/11/2022 and updated with new information on 10/12/2022.