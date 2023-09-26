Grab Segway Ninebot’s Go-Kart Kit for a Massive 60% Off

Segway Ninebot’s Go-Kart Kit is arguably one of the most unique accessories Segway-Ninebot has ever produced. If you own a Ninebot S, you can attach their go-kart kit to the Ninebot S’s base to turn the device into a fully functional go-kart that could reach top speeds of 10mph. Yes, you can relive those childhood dreams of getting the go-kart you never got as a kid – and you can provide your kid with hours of fun, unlike those cheapskate parents of yours. And until the end of the year, you won’t have to break the bank! Best Buy is currently selling the kit for $400. That’s 60% off its regular retail price of $1000.

Segway Ninebot Go-Kart Kit Attachment | $400 | Best Buy

Featuring an easy to assemble, easy to adjust, portable design, the Segway Ninebot Go-Kart Kit turns your Ninebot S into a go-kart that riders between 4’5” and 6’3” can ride, with a maximum user-weight-bearing of 220 pounds. The kit also features three speed modes and a steering ratio of 2:1:1, which allows for precision steering and the ability to round extremely tight curves. You also have a handbrake and brake pedal to switch forward and backward. And for safety, there’s a super strong seatbelt. Kids of almost every size and adults can enjoy riding, racing, and drifting – safely. You can connect the device to an app via Bluetooth to display driving speed, cruising range and reminders in real-time. While battery life does vary across different driving modes, the device has a maximum range of a little under 16 miles. Grab this kit for a Christmas gift for that special kid, win the holiday season – and you won’t go bankrupt.

