The PS5 has been out in the wild coming up on two years now, yet they are still difficult to come by. Check here for stock updates and sales on games and accessories for both the new console as well as its predecessor–the PS4.

Here are the best PlayStation deals for October 2022.

Gran Turismo has been the premiere driving simulator game for the past 25 years . The latest of which Gran Turismo 7 is a return to classic cars and iconic tracks. Immerse yourself in automotive culture for $20 off.

Elden Ring is the latest release by FromSoftware, known primarily for the Dark Souls series and Bloodborne. Their signature appeal has widely become around the difficulty (but fairness) of their combat, obtuse narratives, and wide range of customization when it comes to how your character plays. All of that is here in Elden Ring but now in a vast open world. And let me tell you, this game is massive. If you’ve been curious about the hype but hesitant to drop $60, well, you’ll be happy to know the game is $11 off.

This complete reimagining of the classic PlayStation RPG topped many GOTY lists last year. Now with the updated version for PS5 out, you can now experience this masterpiece enhanced even further with DualSense controller haptic feedback support, a new photo mode, the ability to switch between Graphics Mode or Performance Mode prioritizing either 4K resolutions or smooth action at 60fps, as well as a brand-new episode starring Yuffie. You can get this expanded version now for $30 off at Amazon.

One of the better DLC expansions to come out of Borderlands 2 has now spun off into its own hard-to-put-down looter shooter—Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Taking the tried and true formula of these games and giving it a Dungeons & Dragons coat of paint is a nice match for the series.

Square Enix’s new adaption of Guardians of the Galaxy follows their middling take on Marvel’s Avengers. While the latter brought on some mixed feelings about a decent single-player experience with a poor attempt at a live-service game, Guardians of the Galaxy drops any and all live-service elements in favor of a single-player story taking on the role of solely Star-Lord. And it’s actually pretty dang good!



This collection comes with both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and its standalone expansion, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Play as both Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer through shootouts, puzzles, and action-adventure cinematic setpieces for $20 off.

Ever want to ride a bike downhill across Zion? What about gliding across in a freaking jetpack? Riders Republic’s massive multiplayer open-world lets you hop in and ski, snowboard, bike, or fly through its beautiful national parks. Enjoy the nice serene views alone or join the chaos of 50 people on bikes toppling over each other on a single narrow path. comes with a free upgrade for PS5.



Hoop it up with NBA 2K23, now marked down dramatically by $20 . 2K Sports’ simulation series is a winner year in and year out, and this year’s version brings an array of enhancements to the various play modes.

The PlayStation 5 comes with an 875GB SSD. At first glance, that may sound like a lot. But after factoring in the system software, you’re looking at about 667.2GB of usable space. Then when you consider Call of Duty games are coming in at over 100GB a pop, that SSD is going to fill up fast. Thankfully, the internal storage can be expanded with SSDs available from third parties. WD_BLACK is having a sale at the moment on their SN850 solid-state drives. You can currently get a 1TB SSD for $129. Now you’ll maybe even be able to house both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042.

The PS5 has been out coming up on two years now, but it’s still pretty difficult to get your hands on. Amazon has a PlayStation 5 bundled with Horizon Forbidden West for $550. However, in order to purchase, you need to request an invitation to be allowed to buy. This has been coming in waves. If you’ve been trying to get a PS5 for nearly two years now with no luck, this is a pretty decent bet. There’s no harm in making the request. Even if you end up finding one elsewhere first, this acts as a reservation and there is no obligation to move forward with the purchase.

