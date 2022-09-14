It Takes Two ( Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Amazon

The Game of the Year co-op experience is coming to Nintendo Switch. It Takes Two is the latest from Josef Fares and the team at Hazelight in the form of a platforming rom-com that ’s wickedly clever. Every level introduces inventive new mechanics that keep the game fresh. It’s a rare co-op game where both players always have something to do and player two isn’t just a sidekick. Considering how many delays are happening this year, it could end up being one of the year’s top games. If that catches your interest at all as a Switch player, you should hop on board with a friend. T he game only requires one of the two players to own it—even when playing online–so you can either split the cost or at the very least easily convince someone to play with you because it is free. Pre-orders are open now and the game will release on November 4.