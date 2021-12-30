Christmas Coffee Mini Eye Shadow Palette | $14 | Sephora | Promo Code FREESHIP



One of the best parts of the holiday season? Well, that would be the deals that hit once some of the Big Ones have passed. For example, the Christmas Coffee Mini Eye Shadow Palette from Too Faced is down to $14 at Sephora, and will arrive at your door free of charge when you use the code FREESHIP at checkout. The mini palette offers eight rich and holiday-ready hues from across the color spectrum, and it doesn’t need to be the so-called most wonderful time of the year to experiment with them. (FYI, I have a mini smoky eye palette from Too Faced that I absolutely love. The shades don’t budge and I’ve somehow never run out of a single color.)

Now, if you’re anti-Sephora for whatever reason, fret not! The Christmas Coffee Mini Eye Shadow Palette is also available at Macy’s, though you’ll need to spend $25 or more to unlock free shipping. Not sure what to add to your cart to hit that sweet, sweet free ship option? I’d suggest Too Faced’s Cinnamon Swirl Sweet & Spicy Eye Shadow Palette, which is bigger, has a different selection of pigments, and is also on sale. Go get ‘em, tiger. And two for me too, if you don’t mind.