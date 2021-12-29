35% O ff Sitewide Sale | BodyBlendz | Use Code BOXINGDAY

BodyBlendz wants to send you into the new year with a sparkling complexion. Right now, take 35% off anything in the store with the code BOXINGDAY. The Aussie company is committed to ensuring all ingredients are sourced right from the Outback. That means everything is all-natural, vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. You’ll get free shipping on orders over $50, and this code even works on gift sets.

I’m a big fan of scrubs, especially in winter. I’m also a big fan of BodyBlendz entire scrub line. The Complete Kit is an excellent introduction to a product the Aussie company does very well. This set contains a bag of their best-sellers: Coffee Buff, Vanilla Blush, Sugar Glow, and Coco Luxe Coffee Scrubs. It also comes with a Teddy Loofah to match. These scrubs are suitable for all skin types any time of year. These are great for pre-shave prep, so one of these bags is always new by the tub. This is a perfect way to pamper yourself. Each bag is made from ground Arabica coffee beans and loaded with essential oils and Vitamin E. This combo makes for a deep exfoliation but won’t leave your skin rough. Expect your limbs to be baby soft and smooth. Some customers have said problem spots like stretch marks and cellulite have lightened after use. But I can say it deep cleans blemishes and has helped keep new ones away. The season of hot baths is upon us, and I can’t think of a better way to spend a chilly day than treating your mind and body.