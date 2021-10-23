LEGO Architecture New York City | $43 | Amazon

The best mini blocks brand does it again with the LEGO Architecture New York City Skyline build set. You will get to build the most iconic landmarks in NYC with this set. This is a great set for kids and adults. With endless hours of fun, you will not only have fun building these Lego’s, but you can also have a great history lesson about the city that never sleeps and its iconic buildings and structures. Having the beauty of the New York City skyline right in your home will make you feel like you are a part of the big apple. Take a trip to NYC via Lego style and save 28% today using the clip coupon.