Hori Split Pad Pro (Sonic) | $55 | Amazon



I love the ingenuity of the Joy-Con controllers, but it is no question they’re a bit half-baked . As versatile as they are, they’re never quite too comfortable to hold. And then of course there’s the persistent drift issue many analog sticks are succumbing to. You can get around this by just playing with a pro controller, but that doesn’t really help if handheld is more your speed. So speaking of speed, you can set yourself up nicely with the Sonic edition of the Hori Split Pad Pro. It slides onto the rails of your Switch just as the Joy-Cons would, but are significantly larger in size and more ergonomically shaped. The Sonic edition is on sale right now for $5 off.