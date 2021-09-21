Echo Show 8 | $64 | Amazon

If you’ve been wanting to finally virtually cook with your grandma in Florida like those commercials we’ve all seen, then you’re in luck. Despite Bezos being the richest person on earth probably, he’s apparently graced us plebs with this newest deal. T he large -screened Echo Show 8 is on sale for $63, and you don’t need a Prime subscription to take advantage of that deal. It’s 42% off from the original list price of $110 . N othing else to say here. Grab it if you’ve got it!

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 01/22/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/21/2021.