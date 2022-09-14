Discover Samsung Flash Deals

Part of the Discover Samsung sale, Samsung has rolled out a few excellent flash deals. From a fridge that will change your life, to an unlocked phone with a bonus deal for trade-in, to a smart monitor—you’ll love each of these. They’ll be going quickly, so read fast and smash that checkout! The sale ends at 3 p.m. EST. Seeing this after 3 p.m. ? Check out the rest of the Samsung event, like this side-by-side smart fridge and washer-dryer deals.

It’s kind of shocking how good this fridge is! Samsung’s Bespoke refrigerators are all that and a bag of chips—modern-looking smart fridges connected to the SmartThings app. The doors on the Bespoke French Door refrigerators are customizable, with color and finish to match your mood.

The latest-greatest Samsung Galaxy is flexible—literally. The intriguing interface hyper-speed Galaxy processor are upgrade-worthy. And you’re in luck: you can get up to $325 off with a trade-in. Get that upgrade and carry your whole world in one, foldable phone.

This Smart Monitor is an all-in-one luxury. Stream, work, and play all without connecting your PC. For example, you can use AirPlay to watch YouTube on this bad boy, or work on a presentation without an entire computer. This intuitive setup includes a SlimFit camera for Zooming or streaming, with tilt capabilities so you can find your best angles.