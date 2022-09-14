26.7 cu. ft. Large Capacity Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Touch Screen Family Hub | $1900 | 19% Off

This iconic fridge from Samsung’s Discover Samsung event is stunning, and a really great price at $1900. Besides its obvious large capacity, shockingly flexible storage, and bonus ice maker, the main draw of this fridge is the Family Hub. The Family Hub is a sleek touch screen surface that integrates with Alexa and other smart devices in your home. Check your family’s calendar, adjust your Nest thermostat, and even keep an eye on your sleeping baby! Or put on some tunes with Spotify and keep an eye on the recipe—all with this beautiful built-in hub. This fridge brings a new meaning to cool—and is 19% off at that.