Godfall | $20 | Amazon

Hey, remember Godfall? That’s the “looter-slasher” that launched alongside the PlayStation 5 last November, though it already feels like its been five years. Now it’s one of the first next-gen games to get a discount, because Amazon has it down to $20 already. Now hold on, $30 doesn’t sound like a big deal, right? That’s not too far off from the normal price of a game! Not anymore! We’ve now entered the era of $70 games on next-gen consoles, a reality that has yet to sink in for many players. Big releases like Demon’s Souls are a serious financial consideration and that makes even the slightest discount more attractive. If nothing else, Godfall’s price cut is a nostalgic trip to one month ago when games were just inexpensive enough that impulse buying wasn’t out of the question.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/24/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/19/2021.