Go On, Pick Up A Powerful Refurbished iPad Pro for 46% Off

If you've been waiting to find a great multipurpose tablet, this refurbished iPad Pro can be yours for just $510.

Brittany Vincent
Refurbished Apple iPad Pro 12.9&quot; - 256GB (Gold) | $510 | StackSocial
Graphic: StackSocial

In the market to replace your worn-out old tablet? You truly can’t go wrong with an iPad Pro, and this refurbished option is one that you owe it to yourself to pick up. Self-care and all that. It can help you tackle whatever you need to get done, whether that’s crafting a presentation on the go, attending all-day Zoom meetings, or watching your favorite shows. With its A9X Bionic Chip, 256GB of storage, and a bright and colorful 12.9-inch Retina display, it’s got you covered. You can also use it via Wi-Fi connection or 4G, depending on what works best for you. Oh, and if you’re wondering what kind of condition this iPad might come in, this particular version is guaranteed a “B” rating. That means you might have light scuffing on the bevel and case or light scratches and dents on the body. Nothing a case can’t fix, especially if you don’t like the gold color that it comes in. So why not save 46% off for a few aesthetic imperfections?

