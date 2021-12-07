DeWalt 20V Grinder Starter Kit | $199 | Amazon

I don’t know what I’ve been told, but this grinder deal is mighty ... bold? Amazon is selling this battery-powered Grinder from DeWalt for 56% off right now, for a savings of $259. That’s a lot of clams to knock off a grinder that comes with not one, but two 5.0Ah batteries, and even comes with a soft bag for storage. The grinder itself is equipped with an 8,000 RPM motor, and look, I’m gonna level with you: I don’t just go around knowing about grinders—most grinding I’ve ever done is in the kitchen if you catch my meaning—but I took a look around, and this is the best price you’re going to get right now on this combined kit. I also do happen to know that batteries are nightmarishly expensive for this stuff, and this is a good deal for everything you get in the kit.