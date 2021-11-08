Dune b y Frank Herbert | $12 | Amazon



Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was spectacular and you should see it in IMAX if you can. My biggest surprise was that this beloved sci-fi novel just stars some dude named Paul. I mean, sure he is the son of a Duke, but like his name is just Paul. I have to hand it to Frank Herbert for filling his book about warring empires, a dangerous sand planet, colossal-sized worms, and space magic with names like Paul, Jessica, and Duncan. And if you want to go back and read that book now after seeing the film, you’re in luck because it is only $12 on Amazon.