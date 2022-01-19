FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses | $14 | Amazon



We all have that one friend who can be counted on to knock over their glass. Some of us are that friend. Some of us are even that friend when just trying to watch an episode of Deadwood at home by themselves. So what that person (possibly me, possibly you) could use is this $14 set of four FineDine Stainless Steel Unbreakable Wine Glasses at Amazon . As the name suggests, these glasses are not just dent-p roof, but shatterproof, and they reduce the likelihood (and therefore, the effects) of spills. On top of that, these pearly white tumblers offer “ temperature retention.” I n other words, they’ll keep your wine white chilled, and your reds at room temp. Unless you’re drinking lambrusco, of course. Just wanted to get ahead of that potential commenter. Grab one of these sets at 24% off and conduct all the “I think I can break it” tests your heart desires today.