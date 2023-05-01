It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Glow Up: Take 20% Off Minimo Skin’s Turmeric Brightening Scrub

A face scrub that fades dark spots and won't clog pores.

Erin O'Brien
This gentle face scrub uses turmeric to brighten your skin.
Photo: Minimo Skin Essentials

Minimo Skin Essentials is a Black-owned, women-led skincare brand that uses natural ingredients to give you that perfect glow. Take 20% off their iconic Turmeric Skin Brightening Face Scrub and see the difference yourself. Turmeric helps brighten scarring and dark spots like hyperpigmentation.

Minimo Skin Essentials Turmeric Skin Brightening Face Scrub | $32 | 20% Off | Clip Coupon | Amazon

The gentle exfoliator also includes chamomile extract and raw manuka honey to soothe the skin. The Turmeric Skin Brightening Face Scrub won’t clog pores either—so it works to fight breakouts and heal post-breakout inflammation. Scrub away and enjoy the glow-up results.