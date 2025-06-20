GlassesUSA’s Big Deal Days Sale Serves Up to 40% Off Frames, 25% Off Designer Sunnies, and 30% Off Contacts

Prime Week isn’t confined to Amazon this year. GlassesUSA is running its own parallel deal event, and you can use it to change up every part of your eye routine. Shades, prescription specs, and even contact lenses are all on sale for great prices, thanks to three promotions that are running concurrently. They'll let you save up to 40% off whatever glasses you're looking to et.

Use promo code PRIME40 to get 40% off of almost everything else on the site through October 9. That includes most designer frames, house brands, and the basic prescription lenses that come bundled at checkout. Premium labels such as Prada and luxury add-ons like progressive upgrades are excluded.

You can use promo code SUN25 to get up to 25% off designer sunglasses from Ray-Ban, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar during a 48-hour window on October 7 and 8. If you’ve been eyeballing polarized Wayfarers or a fresh set of Oakley sport shields. This discount only applies to shades though.

Use CONTACTSNEW30 at checkout to get up to 30% off boxes of Acuvue, Dailies, Air Optix, Biofinity, and plenty more so you can keep your contact supply fresh while also saving some serious cash.