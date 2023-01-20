Give Your Pet a Treat Remotely With This 20% Off Eufy Pet Camera

eufy P et Camera | $140 | 20% Off + Coupon | Amazon | Clip Coupon

It is intriguing to us what our pets do when we are away. If not a troublemaker, do they even use that toy you got them? Or like—did they get super excited by a bird outside? Eufy’s Pet Camera is a great way to keep an eye on your pet pal throughout the day. It has a 360° view in 1080p, and uses AI to track your pet as they move. Miss them and feeling mushy about it? Give them a treat remotely with a little treat toss. You can even set up voice commands with the treat—or voice commands to say, “No, get down from there.” Your pet loves you—so they’ll listen. Grab the camera at 20% off and with a coupon and show your little guy some attention from afar.