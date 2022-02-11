25% Off Two Items or More | Cornbread Hemp | Promo Code LOVE



The best part about Cornbread Hemp is that there are so many best parts. The USDA organic-certified line of CBD is made in Kentucky—honoring the state’s proud 250-year history of hemp farming — and each product is not just vegan, but made exclusively with the whole flower for a superior CBD experience. Have I piqued your interest? Good. Because right now, you can take 25% off two items or more from Cornbread Hemp when you enter promo code LOVE at checkout. That applies to their CBD-THC gummies, their organic oil (which I’ve written about here), and even their products for pets. (But they also sell capsules and creams and apparel , oh my.) With this lovely Valentine’s Day-adjacent sale going on, there’s never been a better time to try out your potential new favorite CBD products, or gift them to loved ones as a very nice way of saying “hey, it’s okay to chill out a little.” Even if that loved one is yourself. Or your cat. Or dog. Or just a nice writer whose work you appreciate and want to send presents to accordingly.

