Canadian Down & Feather Company

Everybody sleeps. Heck, we spend so much of our life sleeping that it’s a commonly stated statistic: one-third of our lives are spent sleeping! So hopefully, the Canadian Down & Feather Company can check a few people off your holiday shopping list: cozy connoisseurs or family who just needs better sleep. Duvets, covers, mattress toppers—all ethically sourced and expertly crafted—are ready to aid your family’s winter hibernation. Shop super-plush down, feather, and down and feather together for the lightest, crispest doze . T he Canadian Down & Feather Company is Carbonzero Certified, offsetting their facility’s emissions. And they’re IDS and RDS certified to boot—ensuring both human and animal welfare up and down their supply chain. Sounds good? Sounds cozy. Check ‘em out.