Do you have a friend who still wistfully reminisces about that year when MoviePass was a thing? Do they have a Letterboxd account and strong opinions on whether Marvel movies are cinema? Here are five gift ideas that will get a guaranteed standing ovation.

When Trivial Pursuit just isn’t cutting it anymore, Cinephile is here to take things up a notch. The game features 150 cards with much-raved-about design and illustration. It’s geared toward movie nerds, but can be modified so that even someone who thinks A24 is an airplane row can play.

Samsung 65-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV

This 4K OLED smart TV comes with Alexa built-in, can run Xbox Game Pass, has an incredible picture, and even has Dolby Atmos & Object Tracking Sound too.

Microwave popcorn just doesn’t measure up to freshly popped kernels with butter at the movies. This DASH popcorn maker is here to bridge the gap. It makes 8 cups of popcorn, melts butter, and is currently 23% off.

Give the gift of anywhere, anytime movie night with this mini projector. It provides full 1080p quality and is compatible with iOS, Android, laptops, streaming sticks, and more. At 60% off, this mini projector is a great deal.

It’s rare to meet someone obsessed with movies who doesn’t have strong opinions on audio as well. This VIZIO sound bar features Bluetooth connectivity, a voice assistant, and a remote for easy control over the movie listening experience. A perfect companion gift for the above projector!

Help your friend keep track - or brag - about how many films they’ve seen. This officially-licensed IMDb poster features a scratch-off board filled with 100 top movies based on user ratings. Certain to spark joy and heated debates!