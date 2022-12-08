Perfect Practice Indoor Golf Putting Mat | $120 | Amazon

Whether your Pops is a golfer or not, he’ll have fun practicing at home with this indoor golf game. Asa golfer, he can practice his short game from his office or at home. Or perhaps he is a mini golf aficionado in which case he’ll want to practice his medium game. This eight-foot-long putting mat is made of crystal velvet to mimic that of a course’s green. The clever design of having the hole raised makes it so sunk shots can be sent back to the player via a rail like bowling or skeeball. Then of course missed shots just roll right back to you thanks to gravity. You can pick up this indoor game of golf for just $120 over at Amazon.