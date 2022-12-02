BN-Link WiFi Smart Plugs (4-Pack) | $21 | Amazon



Manually turning lights off and on are a thing of the past. Set up some WiFi smart plugs with a lamp, a tower fan, and more to take control of your home. Time to watch a movie? Turn off all the lamps from the comfort of your couch. Schedule them to turn off at the end of the night and back on in the morning to save energy without even needing to think about it. You can even combine it with an Alexa device to add voice control making your life even easier. This four-pack is just $21 and makes an excellent st o cking stuffer for your loved ones.