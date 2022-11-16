TheraG un Wave Duo | $99 | Amazon

If you don’t yet have a gift for the perpetually tense, fitness-focused sibling, t his is foam rolling like they’ve never seen it before. TheraBody’s TheraGun Wave Duo is a peanut-shaped device that relieves tension from the most awkward crevices in your body. Its unique shape protects the spine, and is useful for targeting the neck and shoulders after a long day of ... slouching. But the Wave Duo is also useful for lower body after a hard leg day or long run. Your giftee can use the TheraBody app to customize routines for all their tense muscles— they’ll thank you for taking some of the stress off them this holiday season.