$100 Off | Bartesian

Mixology is … complicated. They take skill, many ingredients, and a flourish of artistry that comes naturally to some—but not to all. If your favorite holiday host likes to show off their cocktail skills a little, this Bartesian Premium Cocktail Maker is the gift they will adore. Cocktails are complicated, but the Bartesian makes them easy.

This cocktail machine makes drinks at the touch of a button—with cocktail capsules that perfect the ratios. These capsules contain premium ingredients— bitters, extracts, juice concentrates, and mixers—that the Bartesian recognizes via barcode on the capsule. That’s super tech-y, but what you need to know is the whole party can enjoy their drink of choice, with customizable strength and even mocktail settings. The Bartesian auto-rinses between each cocktail, so each drink is fresh. More time for the host to hang out with their precious guests, and less time cleaning up.

The Bartesian makes an excellent gift for the host who does the most for parties big and small. Raise a glass to $100 off the Bartesian Cocktail Maker, and let the drinks flow.