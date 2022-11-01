The Earthling Co.

Low-waste doesn’t have to mean low-effort. The Earthling Co. is rolling out their low-waste gift sets for the holiday shopping season—thoughtful gifts that have low environmental impact. Each of their sets come in 100% recyclable or composta ble packaging, and promote sustainable, clean beauty routines. The Earthling Co.’s shampoos and conditioners are in bar form, and last two to six months, based on how long your hair is. There are six scents and an unscented bar, each leaving your hair balanced and nourished. The body wash bars can also exfoliate, and use natural essential oils for their scent. If the beauty fan in your life is eco-friendly—take a gander at t he Earthling Co.’s delightful, giftable options.