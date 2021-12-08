Charter Club Cozy Plush Wrap Throw | $21 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND



It’s getting to be that time of year where going room to room feels next to impossible, let alone leaving the house for any reason. Folks, I’m about to make it a lot easier for you: The Charter Club Cozy Plush Wrap Throw is just $21 at Macy’s with promo code FRIEND. It’s an item created exclusively for the store, and just to really break it down, yes. This is a wearable blanket. Not a Snuggie, either; this is legit a blanket-slash- jacket with sleeves and front pockets. It comes in Leopard Print, Fair Isle, and Paris. I’m thinking you get one for your mom, your sister, and yourself? After all, they’re $50 at full price, so you can grab three of these depression gowns nice blankets for just over what you’d normally pay for one. Honestly, though, they’re warm, and fuzzy, and wonderful. Whether you treat yourself this year or give these as gifts, there’s no doubt in my mind that someone you know will be wearing one to the point that requires medical intervention.