Redragon K621 Horus TKL Mechanical Keyboard | $56 | Amazon



Getting a good keyboard can absolutely change how your games feel to play. The simple pleasure of the click-clack of a mechanical keyboard, the response of the switches as they immediately snap back into place, and the colors flowing through your fingers is a vibe. This Redragon K621 Horus TKL Mechanical Keyboard is down by 20% off at $56, and is a great way to change your PC up. The Redragon K621 Horus TKL Mechanical Keyboard can be completely wireless with no latency or lag, can be toggled between different connections with ease, is smaller thanks to the TKL set-up , and can be customized as you like in both use and also color scheme, which is a nice bonus if you like to stay in control.