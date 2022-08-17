Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red | $60 | Newegg | Promo Code SSBVA727

The new Xbox controller color variants look slick as hell. I’m glad we’re starting to get back to the old N64 era where everyone owned four different colored controllers for their console. The red on this controller particularly really pops. So much so, you’re going to have to work hard to not be constantly averting your eyes from your Fortnite game to look down at this cool thing in your hands. Here’s to hoping if we ever get an Elite Series 3 controller, Microsoft embraces color like they have here. Anyway, if you don’t want to hold out for that, hop on this deal now to get the Pulse Red Xbox controller for $55 from Newegg when using the promo code SSBVA727 at checkout.

This post was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/09/2021 and updated with new information on 08/17/2022.