Shure MV7 USB Microphone | $219 | Amazon



A lot of us have gotten into podcasting, content creation, or just gaming with friends online over the last couple of years. If that’s true for you, but you’re still using a basic microphone, then maybe now is the time to upgrade to this Shure MV7 USB Microphone. This microphone is incredibly high quality, has USB or XLR output, is optimized specifically for natural voice reproduction, has a built-in headphone output, and comes with an app to fine-tune every single aspect of the sound.