Blaze Evercade VS Starter Pack | $85 | Amazon



Gaming is still a fairly new medium, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s nearly unrecognisable from its early days. Well, the Blaze Evercade VS Starter Pack is a great way to recapture how gaming used to feel, but with a more modern feel. The Evercade VS is a console with four USB ports for controllers with a wide-range of compatibility , and also comes with the Technos Arcade 1 featuring games like Do uble Dragon 2, Mania Challenge, and Block Out.