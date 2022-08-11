Circuit Fitness Recumbent Exercise Bike | $396 | Amazon



Getting fit at home is a big deal, but it can be a lot of work. It’s often harder to motivate yourself in your own space, and equipment isn’t cheap either. So, when you see a decent bit of kit, it’s often worth getting it if you can afford to do so. This Circuit Fitness Recumbent Exercise Bike is down by 21% to $396 today, and is a great way to work on your cardio in a less exhausting way. The seating position puts less pressure on your back, which makes it great for people with back issues or those recovering from injuries, it has 15 different workout programs to choose from, an LCD screen to help you track your progress, and is easy to adjust to make sure it fits properly. It’s just an excellent exercise bike.