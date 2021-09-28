JBL T460bt Wireless On Ear Headphones (Manufacturer Refurbished) | $22 | SideDeal



Advertisement

There’s always a pair of wireless earbuds on sale, but very rarely a good, reliable pair of over-the-ear headphones. That’s why this pair of JBL T460bt Wireless On Ear Headphones (Manufacturer Refurbished) for just $22 at SideDeal is a good deal. They offer signature JBL pure bass sound with an 11-hour battery life, a foldable yet lightweight frame, Bluetooth 4.0, and two different colors to choose from: black or white. If you’re not especially interested in wearing your headphones inside of your ears and prefer to go the over-the-ear route, this pair is a great choice to go with, especially since you’re saving over $40 off their normal price.