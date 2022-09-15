Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II | $170 | 26% Off | Amazon



When you wanna look retro but you still have like, three Bluetooth devices, these Bose SoundLink headphones are for YOU! All kidding aside, these are 26% off—a deal, of course—and a technological feat. Proprietary technology creates immersive sound, and the battery can handle up to 15 hours of play. You can also flip between your Bluetooth devices—say you’re watching YouTube on a laptop but you get a call on your phone , the headphones recognize each, so you can switch seamlessly between them. Crisp, crystal clear audio means fewer garbled phone calls —so these over-ear headphones are a standout. Grab for $170 while they’re on sale!