Marvel United Bundle | $30 | Amazon



Board games can be an excellent way to encourage reading, strategic thinking, and also getting kids away from screens. Not that there’s anything wrong with video games or Netflix, but it’s nice to spend time together sometimes. This Marvel United Bundle is down to $30 today, and gives you not only the main board game itself, but the Spider-Man expansion and a Dr Strange figure too. Marvel United is a board game that has players working together to try and defeat the evil villains of the Marvel universe. It’s mostly card-based, and can be a great way to team up and overcome some of the most memorable villains ever made.