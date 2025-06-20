Get Your Fit Right This Holiday with Nike's Black Friday Sale – Up To 50% Off

Looking to get a new pair of kicks? You could go to the mall and fight the holiday shopping traffic, or you could shop the Nike Black Friday sale, during which you can save an extra 25% off best sellers with promo code BFRIDAY. An extra 25% off means you can score best selling styles for up to 50% off – some of the lowest prices of the year. It’s going on right now, and you can snap up some seriously good-looking styles for less. Through November 29, you can shop tons of different, awesome-looking shoes that you’ll feel confident wearing all throughout the rest of fall and into winter.