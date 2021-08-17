Over-the-Door Hanging Hamper | $8 | Best Buy

Okay, we all have that one chair in our bedrooms. You’re feeling tired at night so you just throw your clothes on it instead of in a laundry basket. Sometimes there’s clean clothes on the chair too. We spend a few minutes trying to pick an outfit in the morning and the clothes we don’t choose don’t go back in the drawers. They go right on the chair. But we’re going to be better. We can be better. We’re going to start putting our clean clothes away and our dirty clothes in this over-the-door hanging hamper which only costs $8. That’s $8 to totally turn our lives around. Let’s do it. Let’s be better people.