25% off Sitewide | Kopari Beauty

Kopari is a great clean beauty brand and ideal for anyone who loves coconut which is the active ingredient across their line. If 100% organic coconut is your jam Kopari is for you. Take 25% off anything in the huge Black Friday sale.

If you’ve never tried or even heard of Kopari I can say they’re pretty quality. Kopari’s got a bundle of their best sellers to help you try a few of their offerings to see which is best for you. For just $65 you’ll receive their top 4 items.

I got to try the Coconut Exfoliant Crush Scrub in a sample box and have to say it’s a great exfoliator for winter, it left my face and arms super smooth. The coconut scent isn’t overwhelming either. You’ll also get the Hydrating Shower Oil Body Wash for a fresh island clean. The Organic Coconut Melt is great for a multitude of things beyond just moisturizing. I’ve seen a few of these on the market and this one can be used in hair, under the eyes, even to help soothe chapped skin which is great for the cold weather. Lastly is Coconut Deo. This one is awesome for folks with sensitive skin looking for a deodorant that will protect the underarms and Kopari uses coconut and sage to do just that.