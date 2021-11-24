Meterk 1500A Car Jump Starter | $37 | Newegg



Need a jump? Capable of restoring both your car and your phone to full health, this Meterk 1500A portable jump starter boasts 18,000mAh of power, enough to bring gas cars up to 8 liters and diesels up to 6 lit ers back to life. On a full charge, Metertek claims it can jump-start your car around 30-40 times, although I have my doubts about that, especially since one verified reviewer said they were only able to manage eight. The company also says the starter can juice up your phone to 100% up to 10 times before you have to plug it into a socket for another 3 hours.

Still, a jump starter with this kind of performance would ordinarily set you back at least $70, this particular model included. Thanks to its dual-USB design, you can even connect two devices at once, one of which can take advantage of the quick-charge 3.0 port assuming it’s compatible. It’s unclear how long exactly it would take to fully charge, say, an iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21, but you can rest assured a car jump-start only takes about 1-3 seconds. As for its total lifespan, Metertek asserts this’ll keep cranking for a whole 3-5 years if you take proper care of it. Fortunately, that won’t be too difficult considering its rugged enclosure is rated for IP65 water resistance.

With 1500A peak current, it can jump start (Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel) 12V-15V cars, motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and etc. up to 30 times on a full charge.

