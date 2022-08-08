Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk Elliptical Machine | $85 | Amazon



Getting cardio done at home is far easier said than done. While there are plenty of videos and whatnot you can follow along with, sometimes it’s nice to have a dedicated bit of equipment. It’s often very expensive though, which is why, if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, then this Sunny Health & Fitness Air Walk Elliptical Machine, which is 15% off at $85, is ideal. This air walk trainer allows you to work your entire body as you’re moving, has an LCD screen to display all of the stats you could possibly want, and is surprisingly small thanks to folding away when you don’t want to use it. It’s great for smaller apartments, or just spaces that you want to keep clear.